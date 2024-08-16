Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Drops By 22.1%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 158,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,297. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $24.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
