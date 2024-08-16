Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Expands By 70.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 731,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.2 %
Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Color Star Technology
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.