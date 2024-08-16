Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Expands By 70.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the July 15th total of 731,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Color Star Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

