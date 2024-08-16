Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Decreases By 39.8%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS CMWAY traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $91.63. 7,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

