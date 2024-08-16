Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Rises By 60.0%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cranswick Price Performance
Shares of CRWKF remained flat at C$50.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.50. Cranswick has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$51.50.
About Cranswick
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cranswick
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.