Short Interest in Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Rises By 60.0%

Cranswick plc (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CRWKF remained flat at C$50.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$50.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.50. Cranswick has a one year low of C$50.70 and a one year high of C$51.50.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

