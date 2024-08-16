Short Interest in Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Decreases By 26.4%

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the July 15th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.67. Credit Saison has a 52-week low of C$19.89 and a 52-week high of C$19.89.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

