Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Increases By 21.4%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Gaucho Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VINO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 1,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. Gaucho Group has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 692.17% and a negative return on equity of 226.99%.

Gaucho Group Company Profile

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

