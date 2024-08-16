Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 31.8%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 43,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period.
ALTY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. 17,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,863. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $11.73.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
