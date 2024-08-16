Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Drops By 20.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mativ Stock Performance

MATV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 130,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,502. The firm has a market cap of $981.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. Mativ has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Mativ had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Mativ will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mativ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mativ’s payout ratio is -6.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,583,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,362 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 317,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 130,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 579.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,713,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 1,461,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mativ by 425.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 139,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 113,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

