Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Drops By 21.6%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

MESA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,094. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares in the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

