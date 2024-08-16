Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Drops By 21.6%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,600 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the July 15th total of 356,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mesa Air Group Stock Performance
MESA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 150,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,094. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter.
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
