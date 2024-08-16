Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Expands By 17.6%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKFKF remained flat at $55.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Fishmeal, Fish Oil and Fish Feed; Freshwater FO; Freshwater SCT; Farming FO; Farming SCT; Services; and Sales & Other.

