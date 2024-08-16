Short Interest in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Drops By 21.1%

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PSTL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 30,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.55 million, a P/E ratio of 141.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 960.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 8,856 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,862. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $140,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 223,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,740.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,563 shares of company stock worth $230,496 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 163,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

