Short Interest in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Drops By 21.8%

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rambus Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,990. Rambus has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $2,095,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $832,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

