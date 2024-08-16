Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $405.31 during trading hours on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $430.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.88.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S produces and sells stone wool insulation products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, soffits, roof detailing, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; and rootzone management solutions for controlled environment agriculture under the Grodan brand name.

