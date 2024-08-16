Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Decreases By 21.1%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.
Rockwool A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Rockwool A/S stock remained flat at $405.31 during trading hours on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $430.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.88.
About Rockwool A/S
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwool A/S
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.