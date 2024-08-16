Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Decreases By 19.6%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Safe & Green Trading Down 1.0 %

SGBX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 25,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Safe & Green has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($4.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 4,127.08% and a negative net margin of 233.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

