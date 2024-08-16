Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Grows By 21.3%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Secom Stock Down 0.9 %

SOMLY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.39.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

