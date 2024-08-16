Short Interest in Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Grows By 21.3%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Secom Stock Down 0.9 %
SOMLY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Secom has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.39.
About Secom
