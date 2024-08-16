Short Interest in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ) Drops By 28.6%

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.