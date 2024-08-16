Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Expands By 57.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Slam Stock Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAMW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Slam has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

