Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Expands By 57.7%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Slam Stock Down 17.6 %
NASDAQ:SLAMW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 169,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Slam has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About Slam
