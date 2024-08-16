Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Declines By 27.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
