Short Interest in Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Declines By 27.3%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. 15,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,332. Steppe Gold has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

