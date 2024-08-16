Short Interest in TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM) Decreases By 26.8%

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (NASDAQ:TCTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TCTM Kids IT Education Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ TCTM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -0.49.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

