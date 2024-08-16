Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Rises By 63.3%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.06. 43,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,309. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 312.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 91,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the period.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

