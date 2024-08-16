Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Declines By 32.5%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the July 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 910,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 468,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,291. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -942.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTM Technologies

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,870.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,009 shares of company stock worth $2,110,159. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 192,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 27,333 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.