Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Decreases By 26.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 22,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,757. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 145.83% and a negative return on equity of 74.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

