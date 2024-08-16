Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Rises By 65.2%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,948 shares during the period. RPO LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IAE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. 18,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,985. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

