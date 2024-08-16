Short Interest in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Decreases By 20.2%

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
