Sienna Senior Living Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$15.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 1.15. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$9.87 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIA shares. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price objective on Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

