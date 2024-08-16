Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Gap Down to $66.68

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $66.68, but opened at $63.71. Silicon Motion Technology shares last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 61,484 shares.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

