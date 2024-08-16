Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,260 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. 1,287,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $184.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

