Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCRB. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,500,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 929.5% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 128,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,615 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,612,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.33. The company had a trading volume of 48,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2836 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.