Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 36,266 PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $49.75.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

