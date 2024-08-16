Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 7,991 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after buying an additional 163,419 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 841,891 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IJK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.08. 194,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,649. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.65.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

