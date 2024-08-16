Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.00.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,307,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

