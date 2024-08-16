Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $898,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 309,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.73. 3,570,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

