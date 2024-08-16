Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,250. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.78. The company has a market cap of $481.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

