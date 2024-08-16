Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded down $18.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,977.97. 244,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,006. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,691.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1,631.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,999.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,020.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.