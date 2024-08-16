Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $409.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

