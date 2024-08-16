Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 24,128 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 588,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

