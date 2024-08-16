Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,402 Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 221,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,199. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

