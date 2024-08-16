Silver Lake Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 791.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,691 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a 200 day moving average of $170.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.