Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 333,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,081,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of PG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
