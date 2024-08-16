Silver Lake Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 333,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,081,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,674,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $171.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

