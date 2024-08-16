Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,022,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 13,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,889.0 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$2.45 during midday trading on Friday. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.65.
About Sinch AB (publ)
