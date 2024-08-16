Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,022,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the July 15th total of 13,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,889.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$2.45 during midday trading on Friday. 425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.38. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$1.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.65.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

