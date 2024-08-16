Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Insider Sells 5,500 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $456,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Mark Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 3.7 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at $11,383,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

