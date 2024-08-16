Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.5 %

SKWD stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Katharine Terry sold 1,653 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $60,946.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,516.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKWD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 269,080 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

