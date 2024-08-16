Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE:SDHC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 42,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,444. Smith Douglas Homes has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

