Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.79.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.98. 3,758,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,297. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $2,057,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 757,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,896,852.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

