SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 656.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,326. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of -32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

