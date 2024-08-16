SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.97. 2,528,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,668,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

