SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $51,000 Holdings in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

WPS stock remained flat at $26.97 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

