SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

LLY traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $930.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,375. The stock has a market cap of $884.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $877.49 and its 200 day moving average is $802.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.