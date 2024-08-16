SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 180 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,865,000 after acquiring an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.35. 2,198,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,417,723. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.30, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.66 and its 200-day moving average is $321.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.