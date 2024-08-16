SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 265 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.73. 2,725,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,168,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.